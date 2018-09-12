× Parade and Festival Coming to Wilkes-Barre Celebrates Diversity

Celebrating Wilkes-Barre’s different ethnicities, food, and culture is the goal behind an upcoming event this weekend.

It all surrounds the city’s second annual Multicultural Parade & Festival aimed at connecting cultures.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event on Wednesday with participants at Wilkes University.

Saturday’s activities feature various vendors including all sorts of ethnic eats ranging from Polish to Lebanese as well as Jamaican.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Multicultural Parade & Festival

WHERE: Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

WHEN: Saturday, September 15, 2018.

TIME: The parade begins at 11 a.m. at South Street and South Main Street. Activities on Public Square continue until 9 p.m.

ADMISSION: Free, but food and vendor items come with various fees. For a schedule of events, click here.