Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Blanks Valley View

Posted 11:19 pm, September 12, 2018, by

Rachael Tirjan recorded a hat trick, and the Wallenpaupack girls soccer team beat Valley View 5-0. The Lady Buckhorns out-shot the Lady Cougars 11-1 in the win.

