Rachael Tirjan recorded a hat trick, and the Wallenpaupack girls soccer team beat Valley View 5-0. The Lady Buckhorns out-shot the Lady Cougars 11-1 in the win.
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Blanks Valley View
