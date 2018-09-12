Trooper Shoots Man in Susquehanna County

Check River, Stream Levels Near You
Posted 5:54 am, September 12, 2018

HALLSTEAD, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating after a trooper opened fire a man in Susquehanna County.

The man was shot in Hallstead around 9:30 Tuesday night on Dubois Street.

Troopers say they were called there for a disturbance and found a man outside a home holding a gun.

State police say he refused to put it down despite repeated orders.

A trooper fired and hit the man.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard between four to six shots.

Investigators say that man was treated on scene and then taken to a hospital.

There is no word on his name or condition.

An investigation is underway into whether that shooting was justified here in Susquehanna County.

