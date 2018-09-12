Trooper Shoots Man in Susquehanna County

HALLSTEAD, Pa. -- Authorities are investigating after a trooper opened fire a man in Susquehanna County.
The man was shot in Hallstead around 9:30 Tuesday night on Dubois Street.
Troopers say they were called there for a disturbance and found a man outside a home holding a gun.
State police say he refused to put it down despite repeated orders.
A trooper fired and hit the man.
Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard between four to six shots.
Investigators say that man was treated on scene and then taken to a hospital.
There is no word on his name or condition.
An investigation is underway into whether that shooting was justified here in Susquehanna County.
