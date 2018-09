Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State is closing some parking lots for this Saturday's home football game after all the recent rain and the forecast for even more.

Some grass lots around Beaver Stadium are off limits for the game against Kent State, and no more parking passes are being sold for the game.

The university is also urging fans to carpool and to avoid bringing RVs if possible because some of the RV lots are also closed.