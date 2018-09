Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A man who police say beat then shot another man has been sentenced to prison in Schuylkill County.

The Schuylkill County district attorney says John Liptok of Pottsville was sentenced to five to 10 years Wednesday.

Liptok was charged after fight at a home along Arch Street in Pottsville back in March.

Two young children were in the home at the time of the shooting.