Priest Accused of Abuse Cleared by District Attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Berks County district attorney now says allegations of child sex abuse by a priest now living in Florida are false.

The accusations against the Rev. David Gillis, a former pastor at St. Mauritius Church in Schuylkill County, surfaced last month.

The bishop of Allentown removed Gillis from the ministry--along with the Diocese of Orlando where Gillis currently lives--pending the outcome of an investigation.

When interviewed, the alleged victim told detectives she was not sexually abused by Gillis.

After investigating, the Berks County district attorney concluded there was no evidence to back up the accusations made by the father of the alleged victim.