'Pottsville On Tap' to Highlight City's History, Culture

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A festival is coming to Pottsville this weekend, aimed at highlighting the history of the city.

Center Street between Market and Laurel will be blocked off on Saturday. Thousands are expected to fill the streets for the first “Pottsville on Tap.” It’s a celebration of the city’s history and culture that will feature food, beer, live music and more.

“We think that Pottsville’s a great place and that there’s fun things to do and not enough people know that,” said resident Abby Weaver.

“Pottsville is rich in heritage and we obviously have one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state in the Yuengling Brewery. We wanted to highlight the Yuengling Brewery and other tourist attractions in the downtown area like the historical society, like the many restaurants and the great heritage we have,” said Savas Logothetides, owner of Wheel.

“I kind of bill it as old-fashioned fun. It’s going to be a time where all the people can come downtown and see what Pottsville is all about, see the growth that we’re experiencing right now and the revitalization,” said Patrick Murphy, owner of Murphy Jewelers.

Throughout the morning and afternoon, Yuengling will be having tours, but from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the brewery will have a beer garden open that can hold up to 1,000 people.

“It’s very exciting!” said Yuengling’s Debbie Altobelli. “A thousand people in our town is awesome on busy weekends, it’s great, but to have people here enjoying Yuengling beer and our town of Pottsville, we’re so thrilled about this event.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.