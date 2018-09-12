Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Pillar Wins, but Wallenpaupack Boys Golf Falls to Abington Heights

Posted 11:17 pm, September 12, 2018, by

Alex Pillar of Wallenpaupack won his marquee match with Abington Heights' Troy Kelleher, but the Comets won as a team against the Buckhorns in boys golf.

