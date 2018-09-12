Part of Turnpike Closed After Deadly Crash in Carbon County
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the turnpike in Carbon County.
State police say a 30-year-old man died after rear-ending a tractor trailer and getting his car stuck underneath.
It happened on the southbound side of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
The right lane of the turnpike is closed near Lake Harmony.
40.160004 -77.686813