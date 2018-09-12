No Deal Reached, Strike Continues in East Stroudsburg Area School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- It's back to the picket lines for teachers in Monroe County.

The two sides couldn't come to an agreement Tuesday night during a negotiation meeting in East Stroudsburg Area School District.

The two sides disagree on salaries and health care.

Those teachers have been working under the terms of an old contract for two years.

Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission is hosting a "Strikeout Day Camp" at the community center for students whose parents can't be home with them during the strike.

"I think it's a very important program to offer because parents are stuck," explained Amy Pacheco, SROSRC Camp Director. "They don't know what to do with their children, it wasn't scheduled. It's not like a vacation where you know what to do with your children so I think it's very important to have these recreational programs."

Classes will be canceled as long as the strike continues here in Monroe County.