Neighbors, Friends Recall Couple Found Dead in Wayne County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People are remembering a husband and wife dead in a murder-suicide in Wayne County.

There are no signs of an investigation at Al and Carol Vaverchak’s home along Route 670 near Pleasant Mount. The couple were found dead Tuesday.

Authorities say that Al Vaverchak, 73, shot his wife Carol, 67, in the head then turned the gun on himself, possibly over the weekend.

Those violent final moments are not how people who knew Carol and her husband are choosing to remember them.

Elaina Rodriguez has known the Vaverchaks her entire life. She talked about happier times. The two were married more than 40 years and were inseparable.

“I cannot believe it,” Rodriguez said. “Her and Al would go and dance. She would sing karaoke, Al would follow her.”

From Pleasant Mount to Union Dale and Ararat, Carol and Al Vaverchak were very well known and well-loved and most weekends were seen at Arlo’s getting into the music scene.

“She just recently learned how to play the bongos. It was on her bucket list. She went and took lessons. they were just fantastic people,” said Rodriguez.

“She was always ready to go, had the bongos, congas in the car. Al was always there to help her,” said Jim Carro at Arlo’s

Plenty of folks went to Facebook to share photos of Carol playing music. The shock and sadness of it all making it hard for people close to Al and Carol to understand why.

“How much they helped each other through the last couple years. They both had illnesses, very surprised.”

Investigators have not said what may have led to the murder-suicide.