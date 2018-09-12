Flooding Along West Branch of Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than three straight days of rain have done the West Branch of the Susquehanna River no favors. The river rose above flood level in parts of Union and Northumberland Counties, causing flooding on roadways, athletic fields, and at least one campground.

It's been a hectic 48 hours at Fort Boone Campground near Watsontown.

"We got everybody out. we had four people who didn't want to move and we got them up in the middle of the night. By 1 a.m. we were done, had everybody out, everybody on top. Then the next morning their spots were flooded out," said campground manager Diane Rothrock.

The campground sits along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. the river crested at 20.5 feet. Flood level is 19 feet.

"It's lower than what it was so it's going down and that's a good thing," Rothrock said.

Fred Sprenkel lives at the campground year-round. He helped move campers to higher ground.

"I have a tractor; it's four-wheel drive, and I have a ball on it. We bring them up with that. We put them in spots wherever we can," said Sprenkel.

The manager says this is not the first time Fort Boone Campground has flooded this season. They've had to evacuate the lower level three times so far this year.

"It's OK. as soon as it dries up we will put everybody back where they go," said Rothrock.

'It goes down and then dries out a little bit and we'll be able to move them back down," Sprenkel added.

Emergency management officials want to remind people to obey the road closed signs. Driving vehicles through flooded roadways is dangerous because it may be too deep to allow safe passage.