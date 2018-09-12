Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Cross Country update

Posted 6:45 pm, September 12, 2018, by

Valley View won the Commissioners Invitational Cross Country Meet at McDade Park in Scranton.  But, Valley View who finished second, and, Elk Lake, have reason to believe.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s