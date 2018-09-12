Valley View won the Commissioners Invitational Cross Country Meet at McDade Park in Scranton. But, Valley View who finished second, and, Elk Lake, have reason to believe.
Cross Country update
-
Lackawanna County Commissioners Invitational
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
-
Judge: Accused Killer Competent to Stand Trial
-
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
Valley View @ West Scranton
-
-
84th Annual Scranton Lions Club 2018 Dream Game Preview
-
Rocket into Scouting: Recruitment Underway for Area Cub Scouts
-
Williams Valley Cherishes Experience at State Title Game