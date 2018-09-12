× Barnes & Noble Pop-Up Store Opening Soon in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Barnes & Noble is bouncing back. It plans to open a pop-up shop this week three months to the day that a tornado badly damaged the bookstore near Wilkes-Barre.

Barnes & Noble says it plans to open that pop-up shop in the East End Shopping Center in Wilkes-Barre Township on Thursday, Sept. 13.

That’s not far from the old store that was ripped apart when the twister touched down back in June.

Its location in the Arena Hub Shopping Center needs to be rebuilt.

Officials have said they hope to have it back open by the holidays.

In the meantime, the pop-up shop opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday near the Wyoming Valley Mall in Luzerne County.