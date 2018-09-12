Check River, Stream Levels Near You
School Closings And Delays

Barnes & Noble Pop-Up Store Opening Soon in Luzerne County

Posted 9:18 am, September 12, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Barnes & Noble is bouncing back. It plans to open a pop-up shop this week three months to the day that a tornado badly damaged the bookstore near Wilkes-Barre.

Barnes & Noble says it plans to open that pop-up shop in the East End Shopping Center in Wilkes-Barre Township on Thursday, Sept. 13.

That’s not far from the old store that was ripped apart when the twister touched down back in June.

Its location in the Arena Hub Shopping Center needs to be rebuilt.

Officials have said they hope to have it back open by the holidays.

In the meantime, the pop-up shop opens at 9 a.m. on Thursday near the Wyoming Valley Mall in Luzerne County.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s