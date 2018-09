Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A man is locked up after police say he stole dozens of computers from a school in Luzerne County.

Enrique Bacilio, 21, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of theft, burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief.

Police say he broke into Greater Nanticoke Area High School back in 2016 and took $33,000 worth of laptops.

Bacilio has a preliminary hearing scheduled on September 26.