‘Unbelievable’: Eagle lands on 9/11 flag display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER, Minn. -- A Minnesota fire department's video of a bald eagle that landed on top of a 9/11 display is going viral.

The Andover Fire Department was flying a flag over a highway Tuesday to mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

That's when something amazing happened.

Andover Fire Chief Jerry Streich showed during a Facebook Live video that a bald eagle had landed on top of the aerial truck helping to hold the American flag.

"This eagle just landed on the aerial while we're doing the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal," Streich said.

Moments later, the eagle is seen flying away.

"And there goes the eagle. Landed right on top of the aerial. Unbelievable," Streich said.

The video was posted Tuesday morning and has already been shared more than 37,000 times and viewed more than 660,000 times.