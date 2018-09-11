Check River, Stream Levels Near You
Scranton’s Joe McCarthy is home

Posted 10:40 pm, September 11, 2018

'There's no place like Home', that's true  in the Wizard of OZ, and true for Scranton native Joe McCarthy Jr.   McCarthy, the Durham Bulls Outfielder, returns home for the Governors Cup Championship.  All the games between the RailRiders and the Bulls will be played at PNC Field.

