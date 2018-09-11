× Rocket into Scouting: Recruitment Underway for Area Cub Scouts

A group known for empowering kids is now welcoming more members of your family.

Boy Scouts of America now invites girls to be apart of cub scout programs across our area.

This week marks the launch of the “Rocket into Scouting” campaign. The goal is to invite new youngsters to learn about scouting and what is offered.

The main focus this week is to recruit cub scouts in kindergarten through fifth grade all over our area.

New this year, there’s also a big push to get more girls involved in scouting.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the new campaign Tuesday from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council of Boy Scouts of America in Moosic.

Our area’s big recruiting project happens this Thursday, September 13, at elementary schools in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The following elementary schools in Lackawanna & Wayne Counties are participating in the event:

Abington Heights

Carbondale

Dunmore

Forest City

Lackawanna Trail

Lakeland, Mid Valley

North Pocono

Old Forge

Riverside

Scranton

Valley View

Wallenpaupack

Wayne Highlands

Western Wayne

The following elementary schools in Luzerne & Wyoming Counties are also involved in the recruitment event:

Dallas

Greater Nanticoke

Hanover Area

Lake Lehman

Pittston Area

Tunkhannock

Wilkes-Barre Area

Wyoming Area

Wyoming Valley West

If your county or nearest elementary school isn’t listed above, click here and type in your zip code to find a recruiting event near you.

If you have trouble locating an event near you, you can contact the NEPA Council of Boy Scouts of America in Moosic at (570) 207-1227 Ext. 229 for more information or email Stephen.Lenceski@scouting.org.