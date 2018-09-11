Red Cross Sending Volunteers South in Anticipation of Hurricane Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- About a half dozen American Red Cross workers from our area headed south on Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

Disaster relief workers packed up cars outside the Red Cross office in Wilkes-Barre.

Others flew out of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport headed to Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"Coming from Kenya and I see a lot here, and I needed to go out there and see what else I can help with," said Purity Mwangi, with American Red Cross.

Local workers with the Red Cross will set up shelters, prepare meals, and provide other services to people once Hurricane Florence makes landfall later this week.