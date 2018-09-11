× President Trump to Mark 17th Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks in Shanksville

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

This year, a new memorial stands in honor of the 40 passengers who were aboard Flight 93 when it crashed into a field in Shanksville.

The memorial is called Tower of Voices.

WATCH LIVE HERE

A memorial service will take place beginning at 9:45 a.m. on September 11th at the Flight 93 Visitor Center.

At 10:03 a.m., the moment Flight 93 crashed, the names of the 40 passengers and crews members who died will be read and bells will be rung in their memory.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the ceremony in Shanksville, Pa., according to the National Park Service.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who served as a Navy Seal in the War on Terror, and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf are also scheduled to speak.

Tower of Voices is a living memorial in sound. It will soon have 40 chimes for the 40 passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93 who died on September 11th, 2001.

The Tower of Voices was dedicated in a special ceremony over the weekend.

Currently, eight out of the 40 chimes are installed. The rest are expected to be delivered and added later this fall.

Shanksville is about a three to four-hour drive from much of our viewing area.