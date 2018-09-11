× Luzerne County Community College Hosts 9/11 Ceremony

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Dozens gathered at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke to honor the anniversary of the 9/11 Terror Attacks.

“I think it was a beautiful ceremony,” LCCC Student Government President Douglas White said. “I mean, the school does a great job every year. I would have to say this is probably the best one they’ve put on so far.”

The campus has hosted a 9/11 ceremony since 2011. The campus has its own memorial called “The Walk of Honor.” It is dedicated to the people who lost their lives that day, including the first responders.

“As we go about our daily business, going to class and other things that we do as staff at the college, we always have to remember that there is a time for compassion,” LCCC President Thomas Leary said. “There is a time to demonstrate resilience and really to inspire others.”

The college said it is very important to host this ceremony every year because many of the area’s first responders are trained here on the Nanticoke campus.

“Obviously, everybody is going to remember where they were that day, what was going on when the first plane hit and then the second,” Nanticoke Fire Department Chief Kevin Hazleton said. “I think that’s when people (started to think) that this is more than just an accident, but this was a horrific attack, and unfortunately, the rest is history. That we were at war.”

The “Walk of Honor” not only memorializes 9/11 victims, but also includes bricks donated by members of the community in honor of special people in their lives. The campus is thankful the memorial serves as a place for people who will not be forgotten.

“I think it’s important because as they say if you forget history, you tend to repeat it,” White said. “I think a lot of the students that are coming to college now, they weren’t around when September 11th happened. So, I think it’s extremely important for events like this to show them how much has changed in the country. They’re not just reading in a history book, they’re listening to people who actually experienced it.”

