In Your Neighborhood

Stourbridge Pie: A Market Gathering Place

Come on out to Wayne County, Thursday, September 13, to check out Stourbridge Pie: A Market Gathering Place. This is a new event series at The Cooperage that aims to provide the greater Honesdale community with access to local agricultural products, artisanal goods, locally produced art and live entertainment. Bring the kids too! Romping Radishes will be held upstairs. The free event begins at 4 p.m.

13th Annual Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day

Join the Good Ol’ Boys of the Warren Center Sinclair for the 13th Annual Olde Time Cruise-In and Family Day, Sunday, September 16 at 9 a.m. Come and get your ride photographed in front of the restored gas station at the Bradford County event. Plus, enjoy great food, great fun and live entertainment. Proceeds benefit local twins born 3 months premature and battling multiple complications.