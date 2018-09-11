Good Morning PA – Junior League of Scranton

The Junior League of Scranton presents the 10th annual "Touch A Truck" on Saturday, September 22, 2018. Explore emergency, construction and specialty vehicles from 11am to 3pm at Nay Aug Park in Scranton. 11am to Noon is quiet hour. Also enjoy activities, games, music and more.
