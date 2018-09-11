Floodwaters Surround Homes in Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH CREEK, Pa. -- Rain keeps falling, and water keeps rising in parts of our area.

Things were so bad Tuesday, the Keystone Central School District, which encompasses parts of Centre, Clinton, and Potter Counties, was closed because of flooding.

The homeowners we met weren't trapped in their homes, but if they wanted to leave, they were going to have to walk through water. In some places, the water on the road was waist-deep.

Tiffany Laubach lives close to Beech Creek, but the water is not normally this close to her home.

"It was a big surprise when I got up at 5:30 this morning to go to work," Laubach said.

Beech Creek crept over its banks overnight and flooded Maple Avenue in Beech Creek. The only way to get out of this neighborhood is through the water.

Newswatch 16 had some help navigating around Laubach's front yard. Some people were using kayaks to get around.

About six homes in this neighborhood are surrounded by floodwaters and in some areas, rushing waters created waves.

"It is going down," Laubach said. "We have now pumped out probably 12 feet of water in our basement."

With the roadway looking more like a creek and some basements completely underwater, some homeowners tell us right now, all they can do is wait for the water to recede.

"Just another challenge. When you live by a creek you learn to embrace it," Jeremy Weidler said.

Blaine Walizer's family has been working to pump out their basement. At 14, he's been getting around on foot but some of his neighbors are having a more difficult time.

Keystone Central School District was closed Tuesday because of flooding. We haven't heard if they will back in school on Wednesday.