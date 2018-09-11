Day Two of Teachers Strike Leaves Day Cares and Day Camps Busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The Growing Tree Day Care and Learning Center near Marshalls Creek was filled with students when Resica Elementary School was closed late last month because of mold.

Now, some of those same students are back. Though this time, it's because of a teacher strike at East Stroudsburg Area School District.

"If they are striking that means we need space available for 60 children during the day. We have the room available, but the staffing is an issue because we do have a lot of staff that are teachers in the school district and they come afterwards and run our programs, but if they are picketing, they can't be here," said Suzanne DelCorso, The Growing Tree Day Care and Learning Center.

The teachers hit the picket line on Monday and are fighting for better salaries and health care.

Suzanne DelCorso runs the day care. She understands strikes happen, but planning for one is never easy.

"I am hoping it's a couple days, and everything goes back to normal, but you never know so I have to prepare," said DelCorso.

In addition to day cares, day camps are also filling up with students while the strike continues.

"Parents can come in in the morning at 7:15 and enroll their child, and we will keep them for the day," said Amy Pacheco, SROSRC Camp Director.

The camp can take 90 students per day and costs anywhere between $25 and $35.

"We do games with them, board games, crafts, we take them outside, we take them to the park if it's not raining. We do all sorts of stuff with the kids," said Pacheco.

According to the teachers union president, they are returning to the negotiating table on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the school board.