× All RailRiders Governor’s Cup Games Moved to Moosic Due to Hurricane Threat

MOOSIC, Pa. — All Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders games in the Governor’s Cup Finals will be played at PNC Field in Moosic because of Hurricane Florence, according to a release from Minor League Baseball.

The RailRiders face the Durham Bulls beginning Tuesday night for game 1 of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will serve as the home team in games 1 and 2 while Durham will be the home side for the remainder of the series. Games 1 through 4 will begin at 6:35 p.m. while Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch.

Games 3 through 5, originally set to be played in North Carolina, are being moved here because of the threat from the storm hitting the Carolina coast later this week.