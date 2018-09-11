A Mother’s Promise to Never Forget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. -- A mother in Susquehanna County is keeping her promise to never forget and making sure others remember, too.

Hundreds came to a 9/11 memorial service in South Montrose to mark this 17th anniversary.

Under dark skies, people remembered 2,996 bright lives. But here in Susquehanna County, one shines especially bright.

"Danny was my son," said Debbie Crisman. "Danny was 25 years old. He was born here. We moved to New Jersey. I came back to Pennsylvania to take care of my mom because she was ill, and Danny stayed in New Jersey and ended up in New York."

Hundreds of people came to this quiet field in South Montrose thinking of Danny Crisman. On September 11, 2001, he was on his fifth day at work in the World Trade Center when it crumbled to the ground.

His mother built a memorial in the community to make sure his memory--and thousands of others--lives on.

"It's just the dedication of a mother's love that she's never going to forget what happened. This is her way of respecting him and all the others who lost their lives," said Doug Evans of Great Bend.

Many of the people in the crowd didn't get the chance to know Danny, but they have been coming back every year since the memorial service started in 2002.

"I missed the first year because I was deployed to Kosovo, but I've done it every year since 2003, and I consider it part of my job now. I have to do it," said SGM. Donald Robinson, U.S. Army.

People also paid tribute to the military men and women who died in the line of duty after the terrorist attacks.

"I've heard a lot of people say who have had some of their comrades die in combat that they just want to be remembered. They just don't want people to forget it," Robinson added.

By the end of the ceremony, the sun made its way through the clouds. A symbol to some.

"Believe it or not, it happens every year. We can have a lot of rain and for some reason, it just shines at the end of the day for us," said Crisman.

"There's no greater love than you have for your children," said Robinson.

A mother's promise to never forget, and perhaps a son's promise to always remember her love.