9/11 Memorial Ride

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An annual motorcycle ride in central Pennsylvania in remembrance of 9/11 had to be shortened a bit this year. The heavy rain has resulted in flooded roads.

The organizers do not keep a count, but they estimate that nearly 5,000 people are taking part in this year’s 9/11 Memorial Ride.

The ride kicks off at the Clinton Township Volunteer Fire Company near Montgomery. Riders cruise 37 miles through Williamsport, Muncy, and Montgomery.

Organizers say the route was shortened by about five miles this year due to flooding.

The 9/11 Memorial Ride was started 17 years ago by the 9/11 Memorial Coalition as a way to support first responders involved in the rescue and cleanup during the September 11 attacks.

The nonprofit group continues to do the bike ride every year and it seems to get bigger each year. Thousands of people participate in the memorial service and ride.

The routes are lined with patriotic people, school children, veterans, and first responders.

The ride is free to all who wish to participate, but donations are accepted. All donations benefit local volunteer first responders who are hurt or killed in the line of duty.