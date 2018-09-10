× This Week On Coaches’ Corner: Viewer’s Scorecard, Play Critiques, Tamaqua, Hazleton, and Lackawanna Trail Are Featured

Coaches’ Corner

Week #4

Thursday @ 8pm on WNEP2

Take part in this week’s poll!

Check out what the Coaches have to say about plays by Stroudsburg, Lakeland, Berwick and Danville. Where did things go right? Where did things go terribly wrong?

Sam Bonner, Head Coach at Tamaqua Area, jumps into the Corner to talk Blue Raiders.

Meet Hazleton Area QB Ryan Wolk.

Plus, a stop by Lackawanna Trail to talk with Nathan Rolka.

See how you did in predicting last week’s defensive match-ups and get the Coaches picks on what lies ahead for this week.

Join Coach Steve Armillay and Coach Whitey Williams, along with our own Jimmy Coles, this Thursday night at 8, only on WNEP2!