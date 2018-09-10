School Closings And Delays

The Super 16 Countdown Week #4 2018

Posted 8:55 am, September 10, 2018, by

Some changes to our Super 16 Countdown this week, as Hazleton (1-2) and Williamsport (1-2) Fall out of the coutdown.

 

Super 16 Countdown        Week #4                 Last Week
1. Southern Columbia                                                     1
2. Valley View                                                                       2
3. Berwick                                                                              3
4. North Schuylkill                                                            4
5. Jim Thorpe                                                                       5
6. Scranton Prep                                                                6
7. Mt. Carmel Area                                                           7
8. Central Columbia                                                        9
9. Wyoming Area                                                            10
10. Tamaqua                                                                       11
11. E. Stroudsburg South                                            12
12. Loyalsock                                                                     13
13. Danville                                                                        14
14. Wyoming Valley West                                         15
15. Dallas                                                                            NR
16. Lakeland                                                                      NR

