The Super 16 Countdown Week #4 2018
Some changes to our Super 16 Countdown this week, as Hazleton (1-2) and Williamsport (1-2) Fall out of the coutdown.
Super 16 Countdown Week #4 Last Week
—————————————————————–
1. Southern Columbia 1
2. Valley View 2
3. Berwick 3
4. North Schuylkill 4
5. Jim Thorpe 5
6. Scranton Prep 6
7. Mt. Carmel Area 7
8. Central Columbia 9
9. Wyoming Area 10
10. Tamaqua 11
11. E. Stroudsburg South 12
12. Loyalsock 13
13. Danville 14
14. Wyoming Valley West 15
15. Dallas NR
16. Lakeland NR