Hundreds of teachers walk the picket line at East Stroudsburg Area School District office. This is the first teacher strike in the schools history. Salary increases and healthcare are the main issues. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/6OEcUIAyQf — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 10, 2018

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A strike by teachers has students out of class in the East Stroudsburg Area School District in Monroe County.

Teachers walked the picket line Monday morning outside East Stroudsburg High School South.

Educators have been working without a new contract for two years and rejected the school board's final offer last week.

Salaries and health care are the main sticking points.

Officials have not said how long the strike could last.

When ESASD teachers aren’t on the picket line, they will be volunteering at different food pantries and shelters throughout the community. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/3bjrSHeI0V — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 10, 2018