The Bandit is racing back into theaters.

AMC will re-release “Smokey and the Bandit” at 240 locations from September 12th through the 20th, to honor the passing of Burt Reynolds.

Deadline reports that tickets for the second highest grossing film of 1977 will be $5 or lower, depending on the location.

For one night only on September 13th, Cinemark theaters will also be showing the classic film.

Contact your local theater for showtimes and ticket information.