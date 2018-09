MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a man in connection with gunfire Sunday in Northumberland County.

Investigators believe Jared Azar, 24, of Shenandoah, fired at least one shot at an occupied vehicle at a convenience store in Mount Carmel Township around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Azar was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver, medium-sized sedan and is considered armed and dangerous.