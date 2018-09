× Man Found Dead in Creek Died Accidentally, Coroner Says

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. –A man found dead in Luzerne County over the weekend accidentally drowned, according to the coroner.

Matthew Crane, 28, of Shavertown, was found in a section of Mill Creek between Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators believe Crane died after falling from a trestle near the creek.