Harford Fair Board of Directors Donated Thousands for Flood Victims in Susquehanna County

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Susquehanna County has been hit hard by flooding this summer.

Officials with the Harford Fair came to the aid of flood victims in their community.

The seemingly nonstop heavy downpours that fell last month caused streams and creeks to overflow in several parts of Susquehanna County, devastating homes and businesses. In an effort to help flood victims, the board of directors of the Harford Fair donated one dollar of every paid gate admission on Saturday.

“We also had containers throughout the fairgrounds for donations, so between the gate attendance and the donations, we were able to raise that $16,000,” said Board Vice President Jason Miller.

The board gathered at the fairgrounds Monday evening and presented a check for $16,235 to Susquehanna County Interfaith, an area nonprofit that has been assisting those impacted by flooding.

“It was really amazing that the Harford Fair was willing to step up and say, 'Hey, we love the residents of our community, and we want to help them in whatever way we can,' ” said Executive Director Cindy Beeman.

“We thank each and every person that came through those gates on Saturday, whether they knew they were helping or not. Each dollar donation did help,” said Miller.

Flood victims in the village of Franklin Forks are still recovering after Snake Creek crested its bank nearly a month ago.

“That wall was completely gone, and obviously it's just pieced together to close it up so people don't come in,” said Allen Coy, the owner of Snake Creek Marine.

Flood waters looked like a racing river running right through his business. He's glad to hear about the money raised at the fair, saying there is still more repair work to be done.

“I don't have any walls in the back of the building yet. The floor in the back building is still gone. The showroom is semi-open, and we are able to get back a little bit,” said Coy.

If you are a flood victim in Susquehanna County and wondering if you can get assistance from Susquehanna County Interfaith, visit its website here.