Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg was closed Monday morning after officials say a bomb threat was called in.

This is not the first time a false threat was made.

The courthouse has been receiving a bomb threat almost every month since Memorial Day and always on the first Monday of a full work week.

The courthouse was reopened just before 11 a.m.

The Monroe Co. Courthouse is open again after a bomb threat was called in this morning. There is a trend with the threats at the courthouse. It’s always on the first Monday of a full work week. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/1rtbb7SRaT — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 10, 2018