Bucknell Takes More Actions Following Moonves Resignation

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University is responding again after prominent alum, longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves, has stepped down.

Moonves’ resignation comes after new claims of sexual misconduct.

Moonves delivered the commencement address at Bucknell in 2016. In response to initial allegations in July, Bucknell removed references to him from its website. The university has also removed his name from a prominent room.

At its next meeting, the board of trustees will consider rescinding an honorary degree.

In a statement on Monday, the university said: “The actions described in new reports concerning Les Moonves are unconscionable. They stand in direct conflict with the values that form the foundation of what it means to be a Bucknellian.”

JUST IN: @BucknellU already wipes website of many #LesMoonves mentions including 2016 commencement speech & removed his name from a prominent room on campus. Next: Board of Trustees will reconsider his honorary degree at October meeting. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/v2YTIQokFO — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) September 10, 2018