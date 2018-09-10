School Closings And Delays

Back to Class After Fire at Northwest Area High School

Posted 7:03 am, September 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:42AM, September 10, 2018

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students at Northwest Area High School near Shickshinny start their school year on Monday, September 10.

Flames damaged this middle school/high school building on August 18.

The start of school was supposed to be August 27. It was postponed for cleanup and repairs.

The place also had to be inspected by school officials and engineers.

The building was off-limits until recently.

Much of the second floor was damaged in the halls and classrooms.

School leaders considered using modular buildings or splitting class schedules until repairs could be made.

More than 500 students attend 7th through 12th grade here at Northwest Area.

