Tailgate Party Benefits Allied Services and Ryan’s Run

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Tailgating for the Penn State vs. Pitt college football game took on extra meaning in Lackawanna County.

The tailgate at Buddy Clark's in Dunmore on Saturday benefitted Allied Services and WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run.

Lauren Summa is one of the runners in this year's campaign.

"You don't realize how much just having the community support means until you're in that position, so just seeing my friends and family and just people who are coming in and well wishing, it means the world," Summa said.

Money raised from food and basket raffles went to the cause.