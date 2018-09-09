Tailgate Party Benefits Allied Services and Ryan’s Run

Posted 12:14 am, September 9, 2018, by

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Tailgating for the Penn State vs. Pitt college football game took on extra meaning in Lackawanna County.

The tailgate at Buddy Clark's in Dunmore on Saturday benefitted Allied Services and WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run.

Lauren Summa is one of the runners in this year's campaign.

"You don't realize how much just having the community support means until you're in that position, so just seeing my friends and family and just people who are coming in and well wishing, it means the world," Summa said.

Money raised from food and basket raffles went to the cause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s