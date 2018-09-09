× Nicholson Celebrates Bridge Day

NICHOLSON, Pa. — A landmark in Wyoming County turned 103 this weekend.

The Tunkhannock Viaduct in Nicholson, also known as the Nicholson Bridge, was dedicated in 1915. At the time, it was the largest reinforced concrete structure in the world.

The community has been celebrating Bridge Day for the past 28 years, and the event brings locals and railroad enthusiasts together for a celebration of history.

“When you’re born and raised in a little country town, your heart always goes back there, so I wanted to come out, walk around, and see some people from years gone by that I haven’t seen in a long time,” said Anastasia Spadine Gaus of Clarks Summit.

The bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.

Bridge Day featured more than 50 vendors as well as basket raffles.