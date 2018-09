× Man Killed in ATV Wreck in Lycoming County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an ATV crash Saturday night in Lycoming County.

According to state police, Michael Gilligbauer, 49, of Coal Township, was driving his ATV along Highland Lake Road in Shrewsbury Township, north of Hughesville, when it overturned after hitting a ditch.

Troopers said Gilligbauer died at the scene.