Army Reserve Members March Food Donations to St. Francis in Scranton

Posted 10:17 pm, September 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:12PM, September 9, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Members of the Army Reserve marched eight miles to deliver food donations.

The group took the donations from the Army Reserve Center on Olyphant Avenue in north Scranton to St. Frances of Assisi Kitchen on Penn Avenue in downtown Scranton then marched back.

The reservists donated canned food to those in need. They were carrying 25-45 pounds each.

"The people there were happy to see us and glad to accept the donation. We were very glad to be a part of it, show we're here in the community, and just trying to do our part," said Cpt. Jonathan Wilbur, US Army Reserve.

This is the first year the Army Reserve has done the march to donate food here in Lackawanna County. They hope to do it again around the holidays.

