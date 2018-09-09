50th Anniversary of Blakely Bears Undefeated Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- A half-century ago, a high school football team in Lackawanna County went undefeated. They celebrated that season on Sunday--all these years later.

A crowd turned out to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the undefeated Eastern Conference Champions Blakely Bears.

In 1968, the Bears took on Mount Carmel and won 13-0 for the title under head coach John "Papa Bear" Henzes.

Blakely High School merged with Jessup and Archbald to form Valley View School District the next year.

Some who played in that game even turned out to the reunion.

"It's almost like a time capsule, seeing everybody, that those were the stories that we're talking about. It's been 50 years, but we're still talking about this stuff like we were doing it in high school, and the teachers, pranks, and trouble we got into," recalled Lee Thomas, who now lives in New Orleans.

Plenty of memorabilia was on display as well at the reunion and celebration.