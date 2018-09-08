Walk to Honor 9/11 Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. -- A group from Union County walked with a police and fire escort. They dodged puddles and raindrops as they carried umbrellas with their American flags.

There are honoring fallen heroes by walking a long distance to honor each firefighter who died on September 11, 2001.

They refuse to let anyone forget those who died during terrorist attacks that day.

"It started three years ago as a way to honor the 343 firefighters who died during 9/11," said Capt. Jarred Fry, Mifflinburg Hose Company.

That's why the walk is 34.3 miles.

It began in Hughesville and ended up at the Mifflinburg fire station. People stood along the route to support the walkers as they honored those who died trying to save lives.

"Well what would we do without them really, for more reasons than one," said Deb Delong of Mifflinburg.

Organizers say this year, more kids and teenagers took part.

"A lot of the guys that we did this with their kids are in it and just some people from the community brought their kids out,"

Seven-year-old Emma Hummel walked seven miles, doing her best to honor the sacrifice firefighters make.

"I want to repay the firefighters because they do so much," Emma Hummel of Milton said.

Firefighters in Mifflinburg tell Newswatch 16 they'll be making the long walk next year, doing their part to remember those who died September 11, 2001.