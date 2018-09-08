RailRiders Turn to Michael King in Game 4

Up 2-1 in the Governors' Cup Semifinals, the RailRiders turn to Michael King in Game 4 against the Ironpigs. RailRiders Manager Bobby Mitchell explains why King had earned his International League Pitcher of the Month award and his season ERA of 1.79.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

