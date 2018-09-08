Up 2-1 in the Governors' Cup Semifinals, the RailRiders turn to Michael King in Game 4 against the Ironpigs. RailRiders Manager Bobby Mitchell explains why King had earned his International League Pitcher of the Month award and his season ERA of 1.79.
RailRiders Turn to Michael King in Game 4
-
SWB RailRiders Manager Bobby Mitchell on Justus Sheffield
-
RailRiders Rolling, Still Looking to Improve
-
RailRiders pleased with promotions to New York
-
SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race
-
Jose Canseco stops by PNC Field
-
-
RailRiders beat Buffalo 9-6
-
RailRiders Celebrate 25th Anniversary of ‘The Sandlot’ with Director, Actor
-
Pawtucket vs SWB RailRiders
-
Teddy Bears (RailRiders) Win on Rickey Henderson Legends Series Night
-
Billy McKinney on RailRiders’ Success
-
-
Cody Carroll International League All Star
-
Masahiro Tanaka makes re-hab start for SWB RailRiders
-
Mets And Phillies Players Spend The Day in South Williamsport At Little League Baseball