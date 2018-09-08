Military Men and Women Remembered in Scranton

Posted 6:26 pm, September 8, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Thousands of military men and women who died fighting the war against terror were remembered at a solemn service at a war memorial in Scranton.

More than 6,000 names were read--many from here in our area--each belonging to a service member who died after September 11, 2001.

The names are featured on the "Remembering our Fallen" memorial that arrived in McDade Park earlier this week.

Gold Star families we spoke to say the special ceremony helps them with their grief.

"Events like this make it livable, and I believe the more active people get with something like this, traveling around the country or having something with their name on it, the more we speak their names, the more their memories stay alive," said Bill Evans of Hallstead.

The memorial will remain in Scranton through Tuesday, September 11.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s