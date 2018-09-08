Military Men and Women Remembered in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Thousands of military men and women who died fighting the war against terror were remembered at a solemn service at a war memorial in Scranton.

More than 6,000 names were read--many from here in our area--each belonging to a service member who died after September 11, 2001.

The names are featured on the "Remembering our Fallen" memorial that arrived in McDade Park earlier this week.

Gold Star families we spoke to say the special ceremony helps them with their grief.

"Events like this make it livable, and I believe the more active people get with something like this, traveling around the country or having something with their name on it, the more we speak their names, the more their memories stay alive," said Bill Evans of Hallstead.

The memorial will remain in Scranton through Tuesday, September 11.