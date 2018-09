Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A body has been pulled from a creek in Wilkes-Barre.

The Luzerne County deputy coroner tells Newswatch 16 a body was found in Mill Creek in Wilkes-Barre's Miners Mills neighborhood late Saturday afternoon.

Rescue crews recovered the body from the water near the railroad tracks along Mayock Street around 6 p.m.

The body has not been identified at this time. The coroner would not say if it was a man or a woman but said the death appears to be suspicious.