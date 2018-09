Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County, a fundraiser was held to help out a Dunmore DPW worker badly hurt in a fall.

Butler Palooza was put on for Michael Butler. He suffered a massive head injury after falling off a garbage truck back in January.

All the money raised from food, music, and basket raffles went toward his recovery.

Helping the efforts was Dunmore native and Newswatch 16's own Carmella Mataloni, who volunteered to take a few dips in the dunk tank.