14-year-old Boy Takes Parents' Car, Crashes into Ambulance

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A 14-year-old boy took his parents’ car with three of his friends and crashed into an ambulance, Shamokin police say.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the boy was driving on North Shamokin Street in the city around 3 a.m. Saturday. He ran a red light and collided with an ambulance that was driving on East Sunbury Street (Route 61).

Two EMTs were in the ambulance. They and all four kids were taken to Geisinger Shamokin Hospital with minor injuries, according to police. They were treated and released.

The teen driver faces citations. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be filed.