Three Displaced by Fire in Union County

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people need a new place to stay after a fire in Union County.

Officials say they all got out safely, along with their dog, after their home on Harold Pawling Lane near Lewisburg caught fire around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Red Cross is helping that family out.

So far, no cause yet of the fire in union county.